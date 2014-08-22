Watch BBC Sport's opener for the Challenge Cup final at Wembley, as Castleford Tigers prepare to face Leeds Rhinos.

Castleford booked their first trip to Wembley Stadium in 22 years with a convincing 28-6 win over Widnes Vikings earlier this month, and are now looking to claim the Challenge Cup for the first time since 1986.

Leeds have not had their hands on the trophy since 1999, losing six finals since the last of their 11 triumphs, but reached this year's final after beating Warrington Wolves 24-16.

You can watch Leeds take on their Yorkshire neighbours Castleford on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website from 14:20 BST on Saturday 23 August.

