BBC Sport - Challenge Cup final: Castleford Tigers 10-23 Leeds Rhinos
Leeds end Challenge Cup final hoodoo
- From the section Rugby League
Watch highlights as Leeds Rhinos end their Challenge Cup final hoodoo with a 23-10 win over West Yorkshire rivals Castleford Tigers at Wembley.
Leeds lost three of the four previous finals but two tries from man-of-the-match Ryan Hall and efforts from Tom Briscoe and Danny Maguire proved enough on the day to give them their first Challenge Cup triumph since 1999.
