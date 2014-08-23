BBC Sport - Challenge Cup final: Castleford Tigers 10-23 Leeds Rhinos

Leeds end Challenge Cup final hoodoo

Watch highlights as Leeds Rhinos end their Challenge Cup final hoodoo with a 23-10 win over West Yorkshire rivals Castleford Tigers at Wembley.

Leeds lost three of the four previous finals but two tries from man-of-the-match Ryan Hall and efforts from Tom Briscoe and Danny Maguire proved enough on the day to give them their first Challenge Cup triumph since 1999.

Available to UK users only.

