Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers

Huddersfield Giants will be without England back Jermaine McGillvary

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Thursday, 4 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra local, BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Huddersfield bring in Gene Ormsby for Jermaine McGillvary - who is away on international duty - as one of three changes for the visit of Castleford.

Sam Rapira and Nathan Mason also come in for Mikey Wood and Matthew English

Tigers make five changes, with Zak Hadaker, Luke Gale and Mike McMeeken all in Australia with England.

Tom Holmes, Kevin Larroyer and Kieran Gill are recalled from loans to play, and Andy Lynch also returns, but Ben Roberts misses out with a groin strain.

Huddersfield (from): Mamo, Murphy, Brough, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Ferguson, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Clough, Mason, Smith, Ormsby, S Wood, McIntosh, Simpson, Mellor, O'Brien.

Castleford (from): Chase, Cook, Eden, Foster, Gill, Holmes, Larroyer, Lynch, Massey, McShane, Millington, Minikin, Milner, Monaghan, Moors, Sene-Lefao, Springer, Shenton, Webster.