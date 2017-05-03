Super League: Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

From the section

Wigan won 26-16 at Salford in the reverse fixture in the first game of this season

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Friday, 6 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Manchester and via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Wigan captain Sean O'Loughlin is with England for their game with Samoa while hooker Michael McIlorum is banned.

Josh Woods and Gabriel Fell may feaure for their debuts, while Lewis Tierney, Liam Forsyth, Joe Bretherton and Jack Wells come in to an injury-hit squad.

Salford winger Justin Carney received an eight-game ban on Tuesday for racially abusing a Toronto player.

Connor Williams, Josh Wood, Liam Bent and Niall Evalds come into the squad.

Wigan: Bretherton, Burgess, Davies, Farrell, Fell, Forsyth, Ganson, Gregson, Isa, Marshall, Navarrete, Nuuausala, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, Tierney, J Tomkins, Wells, Woods.

Salford: Bent, Bibby, Brining, Dobson, Evalds, Johnson, Jones, Krasniqi, Lannon, Lui, Mossop, Murdoch-Masila, Murray, Tasi, Tomkins, Walne, Welham, Williams, Wood.