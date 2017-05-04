Super League: Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos

From the section

Ex-Manly three-quarter Brayden Wiliame is back in the Catalans side

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 6 May Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live scores on BBC Sport

Catalans Dragons are without half-back Luke Walsh through suspension, while centre Krisnan Inu misses out.

In their place come back-rower Louis Anderson and utility back Brayden Wiliame after they missed Sunday's 30-10 defeat by Wakefield Trinity.

Leeds Rhinos three-quarters Kallum Watkins and Ryan Hall are away on England duty for the Samoa Test.

Brian McDermott is boosted by the return of full-back Ashton Golding and versatile Liam Sutcliffe for the trip.

Prop Mitch Garbutt is absent after he and his partner welcomed their newborn son this week.

Catalans: Gigot, Wiliame, Yaha, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Bird, Bousquet, Garcia, Bosc, Duport, Simon, Thornley, Albert, Margalet, Belmas, Perez

Leeds: Golding, Briscoe, Moon, McGuire, Burrow, Galloway, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ward, Sutcliffe, Delaney, Singleton, Mullally, Handley, Ormondroyd, Lilley, Oledzki, Walker