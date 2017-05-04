Super League: Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos
-
- From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 6 May Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live scores on BBC Sport
Catalans Dragons are without half-back Luke Walsh through suspension, while centre Krisnan Inu misses out.
In their place come back-rower Louis Anderson and utility back Brayden Wiliame after they missed Sunday's 30-10 defeat by Wakefield Trinity.
Leeds Rhinos three-quarters Kallum Watkins and Ryan Hall are away on England duty for the Samoa Test.
Brian McDermott is boosted by the return of full-back Ashton Golding and versatile Liam Sutcliffe for the trip.
Prop Mitch Garbutt is absent after he and his partner welcomed their newborn son this week.
Catalans: Gigot, Wiliame, Yaha, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Bird, Bousquet, Garcia, Bosc, Duport, Simon, Thornley, Albert, Margalet, Belmas, Perez
Leeds: Golding, Briscoe, Moon, McGuire, Burrow, Galloway, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ward, Sutcliffe, Delaney, Singleton, Mullally, Handley, Ormondroyd, Lilley, Oledzki, Walker