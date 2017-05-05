Super League: Leigh Centurions v Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield won the reverse fixture 28-24 in March

Betfred Super League Venue: Leigh Sports Village Date: Saturday, 7 May Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Prop Gareth Hock returns for Leigh, who are looking to end a seven-match losing streak as they host Wakefield.

James Green and Gregg McNally are also included in the 19-man squad following their defeat by St Helens.

Wakefield will be without winger Tom Johnstone for the rest of the season after he ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament.

Trinity coach Chris Chester has recalled Bill Tupou and Reece Lyne in place of Johnstone and Ashley Gibson.

Leigh: Acton, Green, McNally, Brown, Hampshire, Burr, Naughton, Crooks, Hansen, Dawson, Hock, Pelissier, Drinkwater, Hood, Reynolds, Hopkins, Stewart, Tickle, Weston

Wakefield: Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hirst, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Tupou, Williams, Wood.