Justin Carney: Salford Red Devils winger banned for eight games for racial abuse

Toronto suffered their first defeat in a competitive game against Salford despite Justin Carney (centre) being shown a first-half red card

Salford Red Devils winger Justin Carney has been given an eight-match ban after being found guilty of racially abusing Toronto Wolfpack player Ryan Bailey.

The 28-year-old was sent off by referee Jack Smith in the 26th minute of the Super League club's Challenge Cup fifth-round win on 23 April.

Carney pleaded guilty to an abuse charge but contested its severity.

He served the first game of his ban in the win over Widnes on Sunday, meaning he will miss a further seven games.

Carney had been handed a Grade F charge, the most severe category of offence, and an eight-game suspension was the minimum punishment.

Salford confirmed in a statement that Carney had pleaded guilty to a charge of misconduct for having given "verbal abuse to an opposition player based on race/colour".

However, Salford said that he "did not intend his words to be taken in a 'racial' context".

"Justin is an indigenous Australian and is proud of his Aboriginal heritage. He stands firm on the position that he is not nor has he ever been a racist," added the statement.

Carney, who has also been given a £300 fine, is still subject to an internal investigation by his club.

Meanwhile, Hull FC back-rower Sika Manu has been banned for two games after pleading guilty to a Grade C dangerous contact charge relating to a challenge on Ryan Atkins during the Black and Whites' 34-10 win over Warrington.

Catalans half-back Luke Walsh has been suspended for one match after being found guilty of a Grade A charge of using foul language to a match official, while Wigan hooker Michael McIlorum pleaded guilty to a Grade B charge of standing on a player in the defeat by Castleford and was banned for one game.