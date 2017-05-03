Tom Johnstone: Wakefield Trinity winger out for season with serious knee injury

Tom Johnstone has 38 tries in just three seasons as a professional player

Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone will miss the rest of the season after scans confirmed he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday's 30-10 win against Catalans Dragons.

Johnstone, 21, has been ruled out for up to eight months, a lay-off that has also ended any hopes of him making the England squad for the World Cup.

He will undergo surgery once the knee has settled from the initial damage.

"I'm trying to be positive about it," Johnstone told the club website.

"The amount of pain I was in I didn't think it was good, but I didn't think it was anywhere near as serious as it is."

Johnstone's injury is a big blow to Wakefield, as his eight tries in 12 games have been key in their rise to sixth place in the table.

Last season he scored 20 tries in 25 games to help Trinity reach the Challenge Cup semi-final and finish in the top eight.

"We've got to wait a couple of weeks for the inflammation to settle down," physio Ryan Carmody said.

"Unfortunately he will require surgery but the surgeon is really good, he's worked with a lot of rugby players.

"We're looking at six-to-eight months, it's standard protocol. We're really confident Tom's going to be absolutely fine."