New Zealand Rugby League investigate cocaine allegations

Kevin Proctor (left) and Jesse Bromwich both play for clubs in the National Rugby League

New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) are investigating allegations national captain Jesse Bromwich and team-mate Kevin Proctor bought and took cocaine.

It is claimed the incident took place after New Zealand's 30-12 defeat by Australia in Canberra on Friday.

The allegations emerged in a court case and, although Melbourne Storm's Bromwich and Gold Coast Titans' Proctor were named, neither have been charged.

NZRL says it will take immediate action if the allegations are proven.

The court heard that a local man was captured on CCTV preparing a white powder on his phone. He then handed it to Bromwich and Proctor, who were said to have rolled up bank notes and taken the substance.

"We are working with the NRL (the Australia-based National Rugby League) while investigations into the alleged incident are ongoing and New Zealand Rugby League will not be making any comment until more information becomes available," said an NZRL statement.

The news came after Damian Keogh, chairman of NRL side Cronulla Sharks, stood down after being arrested for alleged drug possession.

Keogh is a former basketball player for Australia and played in three Olympic Games. He is scheduled to appear in court on 30 June.

New Zealand international Shaun Kenny-Dowall was also charged over allegations of drug possession in Sydney.