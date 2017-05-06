England 30-10 Samoa: Wayne Bennett's side record comfortable win

Media playback is not supported on this device Ratchford's sublime step for England try

England 30-10 Samoa England (14) 30 Tries: Hall, Ratchford, Hodgson, Graham, McGillvary Cons: Gale (4) Pen: Gale (1) Samoa (0) 10 Tries: Leilua, Milford Con: Milford

England recorded a comfortable 30-10 win over Samoa in their final warm-up match before the Rugby League World Cup, which begins in October.

Ryan Hall opened the scoring for his 34th try in 34 Tests and Stefan Ratchford added another before the break as England led 14-0 at half-time.

Samoa threatened after with tries from Joey Leilua and Anthony Milford.

But scores from Josh Hodgson, James Graham and Jermaine McGillvary ensured an easy win for Wayne Bennett's team.

A crowd of just over 18,000, containing largely Samoa supporters, watched the Islanders go behind early.

Bennett's side were in control from the third minute when Leeds wing Hall picked up a looping pass from skipper Sean O'Loughlin to go over in the left corner.

A penalty from Castleford's Luke Gale, who converted all but the last of his side's tries, gave England an 8-0 lead before Warrington full-back Ratchford spotted a hole in the Samoan line to go over.

Samoa were a far more lively attacking proposition in the second period and reduced the deficit when centre Leilua showed great strength to plant the ball with five England defenders grappling. Milford converted.

The teams exchanged tries as Canberra Raiders hooker Hodgson burst through to score before Milford exposed the English defence for his side's second try.

However, England halted Samoa's fightback in the final six minutes as Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs prop Graham barged through a couple of Samoan defenders to touch down before a late fifth try from Huddersfield's McGillvary.

Analysis - 'England looked solid in defence'

BBC rugby league correspondent Dave Woods

A very satisfying night for England.

Not the perfect performance, but more than enough for them to look forward to the World Cup with plenty of confidence.

Big raps to Kevin Brown. He may have been a late call-up, but he took his chance superbly with three try-scoring assists in the second half.

Ratchford was also an eye-catcher with his fine individual try-scoring effort in the first half.

Samoa had more possession in the second half and managed to cross through their headline acts - Leilua and Milford. But generally England looked solid in defending their own line.