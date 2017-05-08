Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor out of World Cup after cocaine allegations

Kevin Proctor (left) and Jesse Bromwich both play for clubs in Australia's National Rugby League

Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor will not be selected for the 2017 World Cup, after allegations they took cocaine, say New Zealand Rugby League.

Bromwich stood down as national captain after it was alleged in court he and Proctor bought the drug following Friday's defeat by Australia.

The World Cup runs from 27 October to 2 December.

"I can't express my disappointment enough in their actions," said New Zealand coach David Kidwell.

"We have values to uphold. They have broken my trust, their team-mates' trust and the trust of the New Zealand public.

"No-one is bigger than the team."

The decision to exclude the pair from the tournament, which will be held in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, was taken after NZRL management and senior players met to discuss possible sanctions.

Melbourne Storm prop Bromwich, 28, has also been suspended for two games by his club and ordered to have counselling and treatment courses.

Proctor, also 28, has stepped down as co-captain of Gold Coast Titans and will appear before a club board this week and will not play until a "final decision" has been reached.

The allegations against the pair emerged in a court case which heard that a local man was captured on CCTV preparing a white powder on his phone.

He then handed it to Bromwich and Proctor, who were said to have rolled up bank notes and taken the substance.

While both players were named in court, neither has been charged with an offence.