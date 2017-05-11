Challenge Cup: Dewsbury Rams v Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield captain Danny Kirmond scored his first tries of the Super League season in Saturday's win over Leigh

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Venue: Tetley's Stadium Date: Friday 12 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Championship side Dewsbury have won just once in the league this season.

They could be boosted by return of captain Paul Sykes and prop Tony Tonks who missed Sunday's defeat by Halifax.

Wakefield coach Chris Chester makes four changes to the side that beat Leigh on Saturday.

Dean Hadley (broken cheekbone) drops out along with Danny Kirmond, Ben Jones-Bishop and Craig Huby, with Anthony England and Jordan Crowther among those coming in.

Dewsbury: TBC

Wakefield Trinity: Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, Crowther, England, Fifita, Finn, Gibson, Grix, Hirst, Lyne, Miller, Sio, Tupou, Walker, Williams, Wood.