Challenge Cup: Hull FC v Catalans Dragons

Hull FC's Danny Houghton won 2016's Man of Steel award

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 12 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Humberside via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Hull FC recall prop Scott Taylor after he missed last week's win over Widnes as he was on international duty with England.

Danny Houghton (calf) also plays after coming back from injury in that game.

Catalans head coach Laurent Frayssinous has 11 players out injured but half-back Luke Walsh has returned from his suspension.

Paul Seguier, Alrix Da Costa, Jordan Dezaria, Matthieu Khedimi and Arthur Romano all come into the squad.

Hull FC: Shaul, Fonua, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Connor, Green, Thompson, Washbrook, Michaels, Bowden, Turgut, Downs, Fash, Matongo.

Catalans: Gigot, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Casty, Bousquet, Duport, Simon, Thornley, Albert, Da Costa, Seguier, Margalet, Belmas, Perez, Dezaria, Khedimi, Romano.