Challenge Cup: Featherstone Rovers v Halifax

Steve Tyrer scored a try for Halifax against Featherstone on the opening weekend of the season

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Venue: LD Nutrition Stadium Date: Thursday, 11 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Luke Briscoe returns for Featherstone after serving a five-match suspension, which has kept him out since April.

The only other change is Kyle Briggs comes back in, with Jordan Baldwinson and James Duckworth missing out.

Chester Butler and James Woodburn-Hall return for Halifax, who have won their past seven games.

Halifax will be looking for revenge after they lost to Featherstone in the first game of the Championship season to a late try.

Featherstone Rovers: Hardman, Ulugia, Taulapapa, Briscoe, Briggs, Thackeray, Griffin, Carlile, Knowles, Davies, Moore, Tagg, Cooper, Turner, Wildie, Lockwood, Walton, Hardcastle, Aston.

Halifax: Barber, Boyle, Butler, Cahalane, Fairbank, Grady, Heaton, Johnston, Kaye, Moore, Morris, Murrell, Robinson, Saltonstall, Sharp, Tangata, Tyrer, Woodburn-Hall, Worrincy.