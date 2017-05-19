Super League Magic Weekend: Hull FC v St Helens

Hull FC beat St Helens 24-14 when they played in March

Betfred Super League - Magic Weekend
Venue: St James' Park
Date: Saturday, 20 May
Kick-off: 16:45 BST

Fetuli Talanoa, Sika Manu and Carlos Tuimavave are all vying for a return to the Hull FC side for Magic Weekend.

Josh Griffin returns despite limping out against Catalans, but Mahe Fonua, Jake Connor and Gareth Ellis are missing.

Tommy Makinson is set to make his 150th appearance for St Helens. The 25-year-old has scored 574 points since making his debut against Salford in 2011.

It is an unchanged squad which Justin Holbrook oversees for the first time.

The ex-Sydney Roosters assistant and Junior Kangaroos boss replaced Keiron Cunningham in the role earlier this month, with interim bosses Sean Long, Jamahl Lolesi and Derek Traynor filling in.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichello, Green, Thompson, Washbrook, Michaels, Manu, Bowden, Turgut, Downs, Fash.

St Helens (from): Amor, Douglas, Fages, Grace, Knowles, Lee, Makinson, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan, Percival, Peyroux, Richards, Roby, Smith, Swift, Taia, Thompson, Walmsley, Wilkin.