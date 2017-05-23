Ashton Golding: Leeds Rhinos full-back signs new five-year contract

Ashton Golding has helped Leeds progress to the Challenge Cup quarter-finals in June, when they will face Featherstone Rovers

Leeds Rhinos full-back Ashton Golding has signed a new five-year deal with the Super League club.

Golding will remain at Headingley until the end of the 2021 season.

The 20-year-old has played 31 games for the Rhinos since his debut in 2014, including 13 appearances in 2017.

Golding, who supported Leeds as a child, told the club website: "I think there is something special here at this club. It means a lot to me to play for this great club and pull my shirt on."