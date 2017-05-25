Manchester attack: Salford Red Devils 'show solidarity and support' to victims

Marwan Koukash took over Salford in January 2013

Salford Red Devils owner Marwan Koukash says playing Friday's game against Catalans "shows solidarity and support" to victims of the Manchester attack.

Fans have been offered free entry to the Super League game at AJ Bell Stadium but will be asked to make a donation to help those affected.

It will be the first major sporting event in Greater Manchester since the bomb incident at the Manchester Arena.

"No, we did not consider postponing," Koukash told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It is not something we could have done as it is subject to the RFL [Rugby Football League].

"It is an opportunity, instead of postponing it, to show solidarity and support to those affected."

'Whatever you can afford'

Salford have set up a number of advertising initiatives to tell people about the game

There will be a one-minute silence before the match, which kicks off at 20:00 BST, and the club have asked for a round of applause in 22nd minute as a mark of respect for the 22 people who died.

"Terrorist acts are no longer what we see on television, it has happened here within our community," added Koukash.

"It affected our families and killed our children - rugby league is a sport based on families helping each other.

"All we are asking for is for people to turn up, whether you love rugby league or not, collect a free ticket and put in a donation no matter what you can afford.

"If it is a £1 it is a £1, if it is £20, whatever you can afford put it in the donation box and all the proceeds will go to the fund."

Salford are having their best season for a number of years and are currently second in the table after only securing their top-flight status in the Million Pound Game last October.