Leon Pryce: Bradford Bulls veteran retires at the age of 35

Leon Pryce won three Super League Grand Finals in his first spell with Bradford

Bradford Bulls half-back Leon Pryce has retired at the age of 35.

The former Great Britain and England international started his career with Bradford and had spells with St Helens, Catalans and Hull FC before returning to Bradford for the 2017 season.

He won four Super Leagues, five Challenge Cups and three World Club Championships in his career.

Pryce made 11 appearances in all competitions for the Championship side this season.

He said: "After playing rugby since a young boy I am finally done. I wished to have one more year at Bradford but I just couldn't do it."