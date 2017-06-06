Super League: Leigh Centurions v Wigan Warriors

Harrison Hansen spent nine years at Wigan after coming through their youth system

Betfred Super League Venue: Leigh Sports Village Date: Thursday, 8 June Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Leigh have former Wigan forward Harrison Hansen and full-back Curtis Naughton back for Thursday's derby.

The Warriors won 20-0 when the teams met in March in the reverse fixture.

Wigan centre Oliver Gildart returns after a 10-week spell out with a back injury, but centre Liam Farrell serves a one-match ban for using abusive language during the loss at Hull FC,

Sean O'Loughlin (hamstring) and Sam Powell (concussion) drop out with Josh Ganson and Romain Navarrete coming in.

Champions Wigan are winless in four games, while the Centurions have lost 11 of the last 12 matches in all competitions.

Leigh (from): Acton, Brown, Burr, Dawson, Drinkwater, Fleming, Hampshire, Hansen, Hood, Hopkins, McNally, Maria, Naughton, Paterson, Pelissier, Reynolds, Stewart, Tickle, Weston.

Wigan (from): Burgess, Davies, Fell, Field, Forsyth, Ganson, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, McIlorum, Navarrete, Nuuausala, Sutton, Tautai, Tierney, J Tomkins, Wells, Williams.

Referee: Robert Hicks.