Danny Craven: Widnes Vikings utility man signs new deal at Super League club

Danny Craven's most recent appearances for Widnes came against Leeds on 17 April

Widnes Vikings utility man Danny Craven has signed a new deal to keep him with the club for the 2018 season.

The 25-year-old, who can play at half-back, full-back and hooker, has scored four tries in his nine Super League appearances this term.

The Vikings academy graduate has been out of action since April with injury.

Craven has made a total of career 109 appearances, including those during spells on loan at Whitehaven, Workington, Halifax and Featherstone.

Head coach Denis Betts told the Widnes website: "Danny is maturing into the player that we always felt he was capable of becoming, and we believe that he will contribute significantly for the remainder of this season and in 2018."