Challenge Cup quarter-final: Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors

Ryan Atkins is one of three players returning to Tony Smith's Warrington line-up

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Saturday, 17 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC One; BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ryan Atkins, Kurt Gidley and Kevin Brown return to Warrington's line-up after missing the 36-16 loss to Castleford.

Captain Chris Hill is banned after accepting a Grade B charge for reckless striking of the shoulder.

Sam Tomkins is among five players to return from injury in Shaun Wane's squad.

Sean O'Loughlin, Anthony Gelling, John Bateman and Sam Powell also feature with Liam Farrell back from suspension.

Tomkins, 28, has been out of action after a series of problems including knee surgery and breaking his right foot last year.

Wigan have won two of their last three Challenge Cup meetings with Warrington, winning the previous game at the quarter-final stage in 2011 by 44-24.

Warrington Wolves (from): Atkins, Brown, Clark, Cooper, Dagger, Dwyer, Gidley, J Hughes, Jullien, G King, Lineham, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Savelio, Sims, M Smith, Westerman, Wilde.

Wigan Warriors (from): Bateman, J Burgess, T Davies, Farrell, Gelling, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, McIlorum, Nuuausala, O'Loughlin, S Powell, Sutton, Tautai, J Tomkins, S Tomkins, Wells, G Williams.