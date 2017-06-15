Super League: Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

Ukuma Ta'ai has missed the last 10 games with injury

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 16 June Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Huddersfield Giants welcome back forward Ukuma Ta'ai who has been out since March with a back injury.

The Tongan replaces Jordan Turner after he picked up a hamstring injury in Saturday's win over Catalans Dragons.

St Helens have made one change to their squad as Danny Richardson comes in for Dominique Peyroux.

Justin Holbrook's side, who drew 14-14 in the reverse fixture in April, have lost six of their last seven matches away from home.

Huddersfield Giants (from): Mamo, McGillvary, Cudjoe ,Gaskell, Murphy, Brough, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Ferguson, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Mason, Mellor, O'Brien, Ridyard.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Lee, Knowles, Richardson, Grace, Taia.