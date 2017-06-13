Warrington Wolves: Chris Hill to miss Wigan Warriors Challenge Cup tie

Chris Hill
Chris Hill was unable to submit an early guilty plea as he had been charged within the past 12 months

Warrington captain Chris Hill will miss Saturday's Challenge Cup quarter-final against Wigan after pleading guilty to a Rugby Football League charge.

The England prop was banned for one game for Grade B reckless striking with the shoulder in the loss to Castleford.

Leeds back-rower Jamie Jones-Buchanan misses Friday's tie against Featherstone with a one-game ban.

He was found guilty of a Grade B dangerous contact charge in Saturday's 18-16 win against Wakefield.

Leigh prop Jamie Acton was banned for one game after he was found guilty of a tripping offence that was upgraded to a B-level charge in the 50-34 win against Wigan on Friday.

All three players were also fined £300 for the incidents.

Widnes half-back Rangi Chase avoided a ban for his Grade A tripping charge from the 26-10 defeat by St Helens, but was fined £300.

Catalans Dragons prop Sam Moa pleaded not guilty for a Grade B shoulder strike charge and was acquitted by the independent panel.

