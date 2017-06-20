Jake Mamo: Huddersfield Giants full-back sidelined with foot injury

Jake Mamo has scored two hat-tricks this season

Huddersfield Giants will be without full-back Jake Mamo for up to six weeks because of a foot injury.

The 23-year-old has scored 12 tries in nine Super League appearances after an ankle injury ruled him out of the start of the season.

"He's got a significant ligament strain and that's a big blow to our team because he's been a revelation," coach Rick Stone told BBC Radio Leeds.

"He's really sparked our team in the right direction."