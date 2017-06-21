Super League: Widnes Vikings v Leigh Centurions

Rangi Chase spent part of the 2016 season at Leigh

First Utility Super League Venue: Select Security Stadium Date: Thursday, 22 June Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Manchester, BBC Radio Merseyside and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Widnes have players back with Chris Bridge, Greg Burke, Joe Mellor, Lloyd White all returning to the squad for Denis Betts' side.

Bottom-of-the-table Vikings are looking for a third straight win in front of their own fans that would move them above 11th-placed Leigh.

The Centurions have included Nick Rawsthorne after he joined on a one-month loan from Hull FC.

Ben Crooks, James Green and Atelea Vea come back in for Leigh.

Widnes Vikings (from): Bridge, Buchanan, Burke, Cahill, Chase, Craven, Dudson, Gerrard, Heremaia, Houston, Johnstone, Marsh, Mellor, O'Carroll, Olbison, Runciman, Thompson, White, Whitley.

Leigh Centurions (from): Brown, Burr, Crooks, Dawson, Drinkwater, Green, Hampshire, Hansen, Hood, Hopkins, Maria, Paterson, Pelissier, Rawsthorne, Reynolds, Stewart, Tickle, Vea, Weston.