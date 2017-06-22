Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors

Jake Mamo has scored two hat-tricks this season

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 23 June Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Manchester, updates on BBC Radio Leeds and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Huddersfield Giants will be without full-back Jake Mamo for up to six weeks because of a foot injury, while Sam Rapira serves a one-match ban.

Tyler Dickinson, Sam Wood and Darnell McIntosh come into the 19-man squad.

Wigan's Taulima Tautai is out with a calf problem and Anthony Gelling (knee) also misses out, with Lewis Tierney and Callum Field added.

Warriors prop Tony Clubb is back in training after having his kidney removed but has not been included.

The Warriors have not lost against Huddersfield in the last eight meetings between the two teams, with the reverse fixture in March finishing 16-16.

Huddersfield Giants (from): McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Murphy, Brough, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Ferguson, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Mason, Dickinson, Wood, McIntosh, Mellor, Ridyard.

Wigan Warriors (from): Bateman, Burgess, Davies, Farrell, Field, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, McIlorum, Nuuausala, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tierney, J Tomkins, S Tomkins, Wells, Williams.