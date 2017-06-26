Jonny Lomax: St Helens back signs two-year contract extension

Lomax made his England debut in the 2016 Four Nations

St Helens back Jonny Lomax has signed a new two-year contract, keeping him at the Super League club until 2019.

The 26-year-old joined Saints in 2009 and has since made 147 appearances, scoring 468 points.

He was called up for England's 2016 Four Nations campaign and has four caps for the national side.

"Jonny is a classy player and I'm delighted he has committed his future to us," Saints head coach Justin Holbrook said.