Super League: Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

First Utility Super League Venue: Headingley Date: Thursday, 29 June Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live Sports Extra and BBC Radio Leeds with live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Leeds Rhinos will be without the suspended Danny McGuire and Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

Rob Burrow (shoulder) and Brett Ferres (knee) have been ruled out for six and eight weeks respectively so Jordan Lilley, Jordan Baldwinson and Jack Ormondroyd come in.

St Helens centre Mark Percival serves a one-match ban and Ryan Morgan comes in for Jake Spedding.

Saints beat the Rhinos 6-4 in the first game of the season.

Leeds Rhinos: Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, Galloway, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Ablett, Ward, Sutcliffe, Singleton, Garbutt, Mullally, Ormondroyd, Baldwinson, Lilley, Walker.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Swift, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Lee, Peyroux, Knowles, Grace, Taia.