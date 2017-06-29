Super League: Castleford Tigers v Hull FC

Hull FC beat Castleford in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals earlier this month

Betfred Super League Venue: Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Friday, 30 June Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Super League leaders Castleford Tigers make one change for the visit of second-placed Hull FC.

Skipper Michael Shenton (knee) returns in place of Greg Minikin.

Hull FC welcome back Albert Kelly and Mark Minichello after both were rested for the win over Wakefield, but Steven Michaels (ankle) is out.

Lee Radford's side are looking to overcome the Tigers for the third time this season after beating them in both the league and the Challenge Cup.

Castleford Tigers (from): Eden, Foster, Gale, Hardaker, Hitchcox, Holmes, Larroyer, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Monaghan, Patrick, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Webster.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichello, Connor, Thompson, Washbrook, Manu, Bowden, Turgut, Fash, Matongo.