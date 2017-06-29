Super League: Catalans Dragons v Leigh Centurions

From the section

Justin Horo has been out for two months with injury

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 1 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Greg Bird, Krisnan Inu and Justin Horo all return from injury for Steve McNamara's first home game in charge of Catalans Dragons.

Iain Thornley drops out of the squad with injury while Lambert Belmas and Nabil Djalout also miss out.

Daniel Mortimer could make his Leigh debut following his move on Sunday.

Adam Higson, Matty Fleming and Jamie Acton return while Nick Rawsthorne, Ryan Hampshire, Dayne Weston and James Green drop out.

Catalans (from): Aiton, Anderson, Baitieri, Bird, Bousquet, Broughton, Casty, Da Costa, Duport, Garcia, Gigot, Horo, Inu, Margalet, Moa, Myler, Simon, Walsh, Yaha.

Leigh (from): Acton, Brown, Burr, Crooks, Dawson, Drinkwater, Fleming, Higson, Hansen, Hood, Hopkins, Maria, Mortimer, Paterson, Pelissier, Reynolds, Stewart, Tickle, Vea.