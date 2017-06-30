Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves

Dean Hadley has scored two tries in 11 Super League appearances this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Belle Vue Date: Saturday, 1 July Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Leeds and BBC Radio Merseyside with live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Wakefield coach Chris Chester makes two changes to the team beaten by Hull FC last week.

Dean Hadley, who was ineligible to play against his parent club, and Jordan Crowther return in place of James Batchelor and Max Jowitt.

Warrington's new signing Peta Hiku is in line for his debut following his arrival from Penrith Panthers last week.

Stefan Ratchford also comes in while Tom Lineham and Joe Westerman drop out.

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, Crowther, England, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hirst, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Sio, Tupou, Walker, Williams, Wood.

Warrington (from): Atkins, Clark, Cooper, Dagger, Dwyer, Gidley, Hiku, Hill, Hughes, Johnson, Jullien, King, Patton, Penny, Philbin, Ratchford, Savelio, Sims, Wilde