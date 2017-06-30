Super League: Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants

From the section

Gareth O'Brien has scored six tries in Super League this season

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 2 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio with live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Full-back Gareth O'Brien and scrum-half Michael Dobson return for Salford after missing last week's defeat by St Helens with injury.

Forward George Griffin also returns, with Jake Bibby missing out, as Niall Evalds reverts to the wing.

Huddersfield Giants could give a debut to new signing Jordan Rankin after the utility back joined from Wests Tigers.

The Giants welcome back Sam Rapira after his one-match ban, while Sam Wood and Martyn Ridyard drop out.

Salford Red Devils (from): Brining, Carney, Dobson, Evalds, Griffin, Kopzack, Hasson, Johnson, Flanagan, Hauraki, Lui, Tasi, Tomkins, Welham, Krasniqi, Sa'u, O'Brien, Murdoch-Masila, Jones.

Huddersfield Giants (from): McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Murphy, Brough, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Ferguson, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Mason, Dickinson, Wood, McIntosh, Mellor, Rankin.