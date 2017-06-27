Richie Myler: Leeds Rhinos sign half-back from Catalans Dragons
- From the section Rugby League
Leeds Rhinos have signed Catalans Dragons half-back Richie Myler on a three-year deal, starting next season.
The 27-year-old has scored 10 tries in 19 Super League appearances this term for the struggling Dragons.
The England international said: "I am delighted to have signed for the Rhinos and can't wait to get started when I join up with the boys at the end of the season.
"Leeds is a big club and a club that is always fighting for silverware."