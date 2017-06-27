Richie Myler: Leeds Rhinos sign half-back from Catalans Dragons

Richie Myler helped Warrington beat Leeds in the 2012 Challenge Cup final

Leeds Rhinos have signed Catalans Dragons half-back Richie Myler on a three-year deal, starting next season.

The 27-year-old has scored 10 tries in 19 Super League appearances this term for the struggling Dragons.

The England international said: "I am delighted to have signed for the Rhinos and can't wait to get started when I join up with the boys at the end of the season.

"Leeds is a big club and a club that is always fighting for silverware."