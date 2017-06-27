Zak Hardaker: Castleford Tigers sign Leeds Rhinos full-back on permanent deal

Media playback is not supported on this device Hardaker's 'eye-catching' solo try for Castleford

Castleford Tigers have signed Leeds Rhinos and England international full-back Zak Hardaker for £150,000.

The 25-year-old had been on a season-long loan from the Rhinos but will now join Cas on a four-and-a-half-year contract on 1 July.

He has scored four tries in 17 Super League games for the league leaders.

"It says a bit about us that we have been able to attract him. He's a big signing for us," coach Daryl Powell told BBC Radio Leeds.

"It took him a while in pre-season to pick up how we play and he has just been getting better and better.

"You want to sign high-quality players for as long as you can and he is one of those players."

Earlier on Tuesday, Leeds announced the signing of Catalans half-back Richie Myler on a three-year deal starting next season.