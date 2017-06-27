Robert Lui: Salford Red Devils half-back signs contract extension

Robert Lui scored a try in Salford's narrow defeat by St Helens on Friday

Salford Red Devils stand-off Robert Lui has signed a new long-term contract at the Super League club.

The Australian, 27, joined the Red Devils in 2016 and has scored four tries in 21 league games this season.

Coach Ian Watson said he was "ecstatic" to re-sign "one of the best half-backs" in Super League, a day after Niall Evalds also signed a new deal.

"This again signals our intentions to bring in and keep top quality at this club," Watson added.