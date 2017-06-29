Tony Clubb makes Wigan Warriors return 58 days after having kidney removed

Media playback is not supported on this device Wigan Warriors' Head Coach Shaun Wane on Tony Clubb's return.

Wigan Warriors coach Shaun Wane says there will be "no-one prouder" than him when prop Tony Clubb returns this weekend, less than two months after having a kidney removed.

Clubb, 30, had an operation on 5 May after a complication with the organ and last played on 6 April.

But he has been named in the Wigan squad as they host Widnes on Sunday.

"Having a serious operation and losing a major organ and coming back it is all credit to him," Wane said.

"It has been tough for the physios to try and stop him throwing his body in during training because he is full-on in everything he does."

A kink in the tube connecting to Clubb's kidney killed the organ off, leaving its removal as the best option.

He said in April that the pain was starting to affect his rugby and he was "glad" the decision to operate had been taken.

"It is so good for him and his family to be back and there will be no-one prouder than me to see him on Sunday," Wane said.

Clubb is set to return with Wigan eighth in the table looking to strengthen their grasp on a Super 8 place against 11th-placed Widnes.

"I am just trying to assess how long he can play," Wane said.

"He has not played for a long time but is fit ready to go. He might only play half an hour but it is just about picking a bench that can last for the minutes he can't."