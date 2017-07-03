BBC Sport - Super League: Darnell McIntosh scores try of the week for Huddersfield Giants

What a move! McIntosh scores 'sumptuous' flying try

Darnell McIntosh scores a flying try in the corner but is still on the losing side as Huddersfield Giants go down 36-20 against Salford Red Devils.

LISTEN:Rugby League podcast - Who will be Man of Steel

You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.

Available to UK users only

Top videos

Video

What a move! McIntosh scores 'sumptuous' flying try

Video

Konta cruises past Hsieh - highlights

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Venus Williams breaks down in news conference

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray beats Bublik - highlights

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'He'll have the ball police onto him' - fan grabs souvenir

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Nadal's 'immaculate winner' after epic rally

  • From the section Tennis
Video

This is what awaits Murray - Brown's sensational winner

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Best of the action as Venus defeats Mertens

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Take a bow!' Verdasco lobs 6ft 8in Anderson

  • From the section Tennis
Video

5 Best Shots: Nadal breezes past Millman

  • From the section Tennis
Video

5 Best Shots: Halep beats Erakovic

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Kvitova 'had flashbacks' after knife attack

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories