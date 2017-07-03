BBC Sport - Super League: Darnell McIntosh scores try of the week for Huddersfield Giants
What a move! McIntosh scores 'sumptuous' flying try
- From the section Rugby League
Darnell McIntosh scores a flying try in the corner but is still on the losing side as Huddersfield Giants go down 36-20 against Salford Red Devils.
