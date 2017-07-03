Jamie Acton: Leigh Centurions forward on serious charge for Greg Bird incident

Acton has made 15 Super League appearances this season

Leigh Centurions forward Jamie Acton faces a minimum ban of eight matches after being charged for his part in an incident involving an apparently unconscious Greg Bird.

In Saturday's defeat by Catalans, Acton grabbed the prone Bird's shirt, lifted him and pushed him back to the floor.

He has been charged with a Grade F offence of "other contrary behaviour" and cannot enter an early guilty plea.

Acton's case is set to be heard by an independent tribunal on Tuesday.

Grade F offences are the most serious of the Rugby Football League's disciplinary scale.

Five other players from Saturday's game are also facing charges, four of them - Catalans' Bird, Fouad Yaha and Benjamin Garcia and Leigh's Ben Crooks - for punching.

Catalans' Richie Myler has also been charged for tripping, while Wakefield duo Reece Lyne (Grade C) and Keegan Hirst (Grade A) have both been charged with dangerous contact offences from Trinity's victory over Warrington.

In total, 10 player from weekend matches face charges, including St Helens' Jon Wilkin (dangerous contact) and Castleford' Jake Webster (high tackle).