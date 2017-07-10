Manu Vatuvei: Salford Red Devils sign New Zealand winger

Manu Vatuvei is New Zealand Warriors’ all-time leading try-scorer

Salford Red Devils have signed powerful New Zealand winger Manu Vatuvei on a deal until the end of the 2018 season.

The 31-year-old was released from his contract with National Rugby League (NRL) side New Zealand Warriors in order to join the Super League club.

Vatuvei has scored 152 tries in 226 appearances for the Warriors and is rated one of the world's top wingers.

"Manu is a winner and has experience of high-pressure, big-game situations," Red Devils head coach Ian Watson said.

"He will be able to bring that experience into our existing playing group, which will be a massive benefit for our young squad.

"Just the fact a player of Manu's stature and experience wants to come over and play for Salford shows how far we have come as a team and as a club."

Salford supporter banned for life

Meanwhile, Salford have banned a supporter for life after an incident involving referee James Child at the end of their defeat by Leeds Rhinos on Sunday.

A club statement said: "Seeing your team lose a game is not a justifiable reason to attempt to intimidate a match official or opponent.

"It is time that attitudes in stands and on terraces change and as a club, we will now strive to be at the forefront of ensuring that that level of respect becomes the norm."

A text number, which fans can anonymously use if they feel "intimidated or uncomfortable", will be introduced for the club's next home game.

The Rugby Football League said it was reviewing the incident.