Andre Savelio: Warrington Wolves forward to join Brisbane Broncos

Andre Savelio impressed as a rookie with St Helens before a move to Warrington where he has caught the eye of the NRL's giants

Warrington forward Andre Savelio is to move to the National Rugby League after agreeing to join Brisbane Broncos from the 2018 season.

The 22-year-old has signed a two-year contract to play under England coach Wayne Bennett in Queensland.

The back-rower will see out the rest of his current contract with the Wolves before heading to Australia.

"I have spoken to Brisbane a few times and thought now was the time as I feel ready to do it," Savelio said.

"A lot of English forwards have done well in the NRL, so it was always something I had thought about."

Savelio began his Super League career with St Helens, but spent part of last season on loan at Castleford before joining Warrington on a 12-month deal.

He was in the Warrington side that beat Bennett's Broncos in the World Club Series in February and has made 17 appearances for the Wolves this season, scoring five tries.