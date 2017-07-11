Chris Houston: Widnes Vikings second row signs new deal with club

Chris Houston
Chris Houston played almost 200 games for St. George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights in the NRL

Widnes Vikings second row Chris Houston has signed a new contract, keeping him with the Super League club until the end of the 2018 season.

The 32-year-old has played 49 games since joining from National Rugby League side Newcastle Knights in 2016.

"Although we have had a tough year, I am confident that we will be able to perform at a high standard for the remainder of season," Houston said.

"I've enjoyed my time here and am excited for what we can achieve."

