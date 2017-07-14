Super League: St Helens v Catalans Dragons

Jon Wilkin has made 19 appearances for St Helens so far this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Sunday, 16 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

St Helens make one change from the side that beat Hull FC 19-12, as Jon Wilkin comes in for Adam Swift.

Saints will hope to record seven successive victories at home after two Mark Percival tries helped them beat Hull and move to sixth in Super League.

Catalans could welcome Romain Navarette and Lewis Tierney into the side after they joined on loan from Wigan.

French international prop Navarette made 11 appearances for Catalans last season before signing for Warriors.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Lee, Peyroux, Knowles, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Taia.

Catalans (from): Gigot, Inu, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Bird, Bousquet, Baitieri, Duport, Albert, Da Costa, Margalet, Tierney, Navarrete.