Super League: Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils

Betfred Super League Venue: Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Friday, 14 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Castleford's Adam Milner is sidelined with an ankle problem, while Jake Webster has a rib injury and Larne Patrick is also missing.

Kevin Larroyer, Tom Holmes and Jake Trueman all come into the squad.

Salford are without Junior Sa'u as he serves a one-match ban for a high tackle on Kallum Watkins in their 50-24 defeat by Leeds on Sunday.

Kris Brining, Craig Kopczak, Greg Johnson, Daniel Murray and Josh Wood also miss out for the trip to Cas.

Castleford Tigers (from): Hardaker, Minikin, Shenton, Eden, Gale, Lynch, McShane, Millington, McMeeken, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Roberts, Springer, Monaghan, Holmes, Hitchcox, Larroyer, Foster, Trueman.

Salford Red Devils (from): Murdoch-Masila, Murray, O'Brien, Griffin, Bibby, Hasson, Walne, Jones, Wood, Welham, Tasi, Tomkins, Dobson, Evalds, Krasniqi, Lui, Lannon, Carney, Hauraki.