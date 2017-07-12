Sean O'Loughlin: Wigan Warriors captain to play 400th game for club

Sean O'Loughlin has won three Super League titles for Wigan Warriors

A career spanning 15 years, three Super League titles, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge win - things have not gone too badly at Wigan Warriors for captain Sean O'Loughlin.

Thursday's game against Warrington will be the 34-year-old's 400th appearance for Wigan.

"I still enjoy coming in every day and trying to get better," the England skipper told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I know I've not got a lot of years left but I'm still enjoying it and I feel like I'm playing at a good level."

Sean O'Loughlin has had a variety of hairstyles during his time with Wigan Warriors

O'Loughlin made his debut for Wigan against Hull FC in 2002 and says rugby league has moved on a lot since his career began, but he has no plans to retire just yet.

"It's a bit easier now then it was back then. At the time, I remember the step up in intensity was ridiculous. My heart was pounding out of my chest," he recalled.

"After the game it was the best feeling ever. That buzz I got from playing is still strong now.

"You hear some people speak and when they're still playing, and they're ready for finishing and retiring but I don't feel like I'm there yet. I still love training and playing."

Challenging for the top four

Wigan face Warrington in a repeat of last season's Grand Final, a game in which O'Loughlin captained the Warriors to victory despite suffering with a calf problem.

And O'Loughlin's side have the chance to deny Warrington a place in the top eight should they win on Thursday.

"It's a massive game for both sides, we're trying to claw our way up as high into that top eight as we can," he added.

"The more points we get, the more chance we have of of making a real challenge on that top four.

"When you break off into the Super 8s, you're playing more teams around you and you've got more opportunity to claw some space back."