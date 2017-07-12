Adam Milner: Castleford Tigers hooker out for four to six weeks with injury

Adam Milner
Adam Milner made his Super League debut in July 2010

Castleford Tigers hooker Adam Milner has been ruled out for four to six weeks with an ankle injury.

The 25-year-old sustained the injury in Tigers' 25-24 win over Wakefield Trinity.

"It's a bit of a blow. He's been influential for us this year," head coach Daryl Powell told BBC Radio Leeds.

"He's a smart player with the ball. We need some of the other guys in the middle to step up."

Larne Patrick has had tests following a problem picked up in the same game on 6 July, while Jake Webster is out with a rib injury.

