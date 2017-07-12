State of Origin 2017: Maroons dominate Blues to win series

Cronulla and Australia winger Valentine Holmes scored a hat-trick

State of Origin Queensland (12) 16 Tries: Holmes 3, Wallace Goals: Smith 2 New South Wales (0) 6 Tries: Dugan Goals: Maloney

Queensland recorded their 11th State of Origin series win in 12 years with a thumping victory against New South Wales before their own fans at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Having lost game one on home turf, Kevin Walters' side fought back to win game two and dominated the decider.

Cronulla winger Valentine Holmes ran in a hat-trick, with Gold Coast prop Jarrod Wallace adding another as the Maroons scored four tries to one.

Josh Dugan got the Blues consolation.

Three series in a row have re-established Queensland's dominance of the Origin series, in spite of the absence of the talismanic Johnathan Thurston through injury.

While the relatively inexperienced Holmes and Wallace picked up the tries and Cameron Munster impressed on his debut, the victory was built on the experience and class of long-serving trio Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater.

New South Wales failed to match the Maroons intensity, and had few chances to trouble their rivals on a tough night north of the Tweed River.