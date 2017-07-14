Hep Cahill: Widnes Vikings back-rower signs new two-year deal with Super League club

Hep Cahill began his career with Melbourne Storm in the NRL

Back-rower Hep Cahill has signed a new two-year deal with Super League side Widnes Vikings.

The New Zealand-born forward joined Widnes from Crusaders in 2012 and has since scored six tries in 123 games, including one in 11 this season.

He began his career in Australia's National Rugby League with Melbourne Storm, before joining Crusaders for the 2011 campaign.

"I've been here since the club returned to Super League in 2012," Cahill said.

"I want to continue to be a part of what Denis and the Club are building. Widnes is my home now."