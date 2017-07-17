Michael Shenton: Castleford centre devastated for injured team-mate Greg Eden

Greg Eden has scored five hat-tricks including a five try haul against Warrington

Castleford centre Michael Shenton says watching team-mate and Super League's leading try scorer Greg Eden suffer a potentially season-ending shoulder injury "was devastating".

Eden took his tally to 34 tries for the season with a double in Friday's 38-14 win against Salford, but suffered the injury as he dived over for his second.

Tigers coach Powell said the injury would "probably" end Eden's season.

"I'm absolutely gutted, he's had a superb year," Shenton told BBC Sport.

"He's been a massive part of what we've been doing. It's not just his clinical finishing but the stuff he does in yardage for us."

Former Huddersfield and Hull KR full-back Eden, 26, returned to Britain and Castleford - where he started his career - on a two-year deal from Australian National Rugby League side Brisbane Broncos this season.

The outside back has made 22 Super League appearances in 2017 and remains six tries short of former Castleford winger Denny Solomona's record for most tries in a single season.

"He's been working hard. Everyone has got their fingers crossed for him but it didn't look great," added Shenton.

The Tigers remain top of Super League, eight points clear heading into the Super 8s competition.