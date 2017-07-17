Jon Sharp: Ex-Huddersfield coach sacked by Championship side Featherstone Rovers

Jon Sharp's last game in charge of Featherstone was a 28-8 defeat by Halifax on Sunday

Head coach Jon Sharp has been sacked by Championship side Featherstone Rovers.

The former Huddersfield coach and Great Britain assistant coach leaves ahead of the upcoming Championship Qualifiers.

Sharp departs along with assistant Danny Evans after two years at the club, with Featherstone set to announce his successor within the next 24 hours.

"We feel leaving Jon in charge for the Qualifiers, only for him to depart in October, would make little sense," chairman Mark Campbell said.

"We are now looking forward to seeing how our Super 8s campaign unfolds. We are aiming high and expect to leave a mark this time around."

Sharp joined Featherstone in July 2015, helping them win the Championship Shield, achieve consecutive top-four finishes in the Championship and reach a Challenge Cup quarter-final.

Featherstone have already secured a place in the Qualifiers, but need to beat Toulouse in their final league game of the season on Saturday to be sure of finishing in third place.