Danny McGuire: Hull KR sign Leeds Rhinos captain

Danny McGuire has played 21 times for Leeds this season

Hull Kingston Rovers have signed Leeds Rhinos captain Danny McGuire on a two-year contract from next season.

The Championship leaders revealed they had spoken to the 34-year-old last week but said any move would depend on them winning promotion back to Super League.

McGuire has spent 15 years with Leeds, helping them to seven Grand Final wins.

"I feel I could have easily stuck around at Leeds and finished my career here but I feel like I've still got a lot to give," he told the club website.

"I'm still playing well, so I'm looking forward to starting afresh and putting a marker down at Hull KR. Hopefully, we can have a good season and create some good times there."

England and Great Britain half-back McGuire is the leading try-scorer in Super League history with 233, and is fourth on the Rhinos' all-time list.

Since making his Leeds debut as a teenager in 2002, McGuire has scored 262 tries in all competitions in more than 400 appearances and in addition to their Grand Final triumphs has also helped them to three World Club Challenge titles and two Challenge Cup wins.

McGuire will team up again with former Leeds team-mate Jamie Peacock, who is now the Robins' head of rugby, at KCOM Craven Park, while he will get the chance to play under World Cup-winning former Australia coach Tim Sheens.

"Danny will really add to our squad for next year," said Sheens. "He's had a few clubs looking at him but I think he liked what he heard about us and the things we spoke about. We've had a good chat about how we see things and we were totally honest regarding our situation for next year, which wasn't an issue for him."

Rovers are guaranteed to finish top of the Championship but must now go through the Qualifiers to win promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt after being relegated when they lost to Salford in the Million Pound Game last October.